Commercial Investment Opportunity in Hawks Nest

1/41 Booner Street, Hawks Nest

$295,000 + GST

INTRODUCING an exceptional commercial investment opportunity at Lot 1-41 Booner Street, Hawks Nest.

This fantastic double-fronted commercial property, nestled in the bustling shopping precinct of Hawks Nest, offers an abundance of potential for the discerning commercial investor or business owner.

Spanning a generous 103.6 square metres, this versatile space boasts double shopfronts with two front entrances and two rear access doors leading to the indoor garaging/common property area.

The large rear access garage door allows for smooth, efficient deliveries, ensuring your business operations run seamlessly.

Each shop area comes equipped with a split system air conditioner, providing a comfortable environment for staff and customers alike.

A designated toilet services both these shops.

An open doorway connects both shop areas, allowing for easy expansion or the potential to operate multiple businesses under one roof.

With its prime location in the heart of Hawks Nest, and close to popular cafes, this commercial property presents an unrivalled opportunity to establish a new or existing business, capitalising on the high foot traffic and vibrant local community.

Don’t miss your chance to secure this impressive opportunity.

Enquire today and take the first step towards realising your business dreams.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200 today to arrange a private inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only.