11 Yacaaba Street: Mixed-use property for sale with Nelson Bay Real Estate Port Stephens Property Property Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - October 22, 2024 11 Yacaaba Street, Nelson Bay DISCOVER an outstanding investment opportunity in the heart of Nelson Bay’s evolving business district. This versatile property offers a blend of residential and commercial spaces, perfectly positioned to capitalise on the area’s growth and development. Yacaaba Street has recently undergone significant upgrades, including a street extension to the marina, higher multi-story zoning, and new luxury apartment developments. This is quickly becoming Nelson Bay’s vibrant hub, blending retail, services, and high-end residential spaces. Property Highlights: – Prime location on recently upgraded Yacaaba Street – Two modern, well-maintained residential units – Three commercial shops, two currently leased – Extensive parking including double carport and two double garages with mezzanines – Zoned E1 Local Centre, offering flexibility for future development Income Potential: Residential units: Estimated market rent of $460-$480 per week each Commercial spaces: Current annual income of $60,000 + GST, with potential for more The vacant commercial space is ready for a new tenant, while additional income possibilities exist through the garage spaces. Investment Opportunities: – Immediate rental income from existing tenants – Potential for holiday accommodation development (subject to approval) – Options to redesign, renovate, or redevelop to maximise returns – Ideal for investors looking to diversify with a mixed-use property Don’t miss this chance to own a piece of Nelson Bay’s future. With its prime location, diverse spaces, and abundant potential, this property is an investor’s dream in a rapidly growing area. Contact Nelson Bay Real Estate on 02 4981 2655 to arrange an inspection and explore the possibilities of this unique investment opportunity!