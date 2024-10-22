11 Yacaaba Street: Mixed-use property for sale with Nelson Bay Real Estate



11 Yacaaba Street, Nelson Bay

DISCOVER an outstanding investment opportunity in the heart of Nelson Bay’s evolving business district.

This versatile property offers a blend of residential and commercial spaces, perfectly positioned to capitalise on the area’s growth and development.

Yacaaba Street has recently undergone significant upgrades, including a street extension to the marina, higher multi-story zoning, and new luxury apartment developments.

This is quickly becoming Nelson Bay’s vibrant hub, blending retail, services, and high-end residential spaces.

Property Highlights:

– Prime location on recently upgraded Yacaaba Street

– Two modern, well-maintained residential units

– Three commercial shops, two currently leased

– Extensive parking including double carport and two double garages with mezzanines

– Zoned E1 Local Centre, offering flexibility for future development

Income Potential:

Residential units: Estimated market rent of $460-$480 per week each

Commercial spaces: Current annual income of $60,000 + GST, with potential for more

The vacant commercial space is ready for a new tenant, while additional income possibilities exist through the garage spaces.

Investment Opportunities:

– Immediate rental income from existing tenants

– Potential for holiday accommodation development (subject to approval)

– Options to redesign, renovate, or redevelop to maximise returns

– Ideal for investors looking to diversify with a mixed-use property

Don’t miss this chance to own a piece of Nelson Bay’s future.

With its prime location, diverse spaces, and abundant potential, this property is an investor’s dream in a rapidly growing area.

Contact Nelson Bay Real Estate on 02 4981 2655 to arrange an inspection and explore the possibilities of this unique investment opportunity!