Woman dies weeks after Nelson Bay Road crash



A WOMAN has died following a crash on Nelson Bay Road earlier this month.

Just after 4.20pm on Friday 4 October 2024, emergency services were called to Nelson Bay Road, Fullerton Cove, following reports of a crash.



Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were told a female motorcycle rider had been ejected from her bike.

The 55-year-old woman was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for head injuries before being taken to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.

A crime scene was established and officers from Crash Investigation Unit commenced an investigation into the incident.

Police were told a utility had been travelling in front of the motorcycle.

Following initial inquiries, police attended an address in Chisholm and spoke to the 55-year-old male driver of the ute.

He was taken to Maitland Hospital for mandatory testing.

On Friday, 18 October police were notified the woman had died in hospital.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dash cam footage about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.