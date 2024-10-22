Vision outlined for family-friendly future of Shoal Bay



THE ‘Shoaly Collective’ pitched its vision for Shoal Bay at the NSW’s Government 2024 Uptown Accelerator District Showcase in Sydney on 2 October.

The Shoaly Collective includes Port Stephens Paddle Sports, Shoal Bay Newsagency, The Café, Port Stephens Community Arts Centre, Ramada Resort Shoal Bay, and the Shoal Bay Country Club.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Port Stephens Paddle Sports owner Michael Hogg presented on behalf of the group, detailing plans to transform Shoal Bay into a more vibrant and family-friendly destination.

Mr Hogg said the collective is keen to expand the area’s entertainment beyond the pubs and bars to be more inclusive to families and visitors.

“Our vision is to extend the offerings of Shoal Bay into the evening, and give it life,” Mr Hogg explained.

“We want to expand and create opportunities for activities on the foreshore that will attract a variety of people to spend time and visit some of the nearby restaurants,” he added.

The NSW Government is committing $5.5 million in funding for Round 3 of the Uptown Grant Program, with applications set to open in December 2024.

Port Stephens Mayor Leah Anderson said this is a wonderful opportunity for the Shoaly Collective to fast-track their ideas into reality.

“It’s exciting to see new ideas emerge from our business community to help build visitation in the off-peak periods and create a vibrant atmosphere for locals to enjoy,” Mayor Anderson said.

“By working together and hopefully with the support of the Uptown Grant Program, the Shoaly Collective will be instrumental in shaping the narratives and experiences to draw visitors from near and far, time and again.”