Submissions open for PFAS water inquiry



SUBMISSIONS are now open for a parliamentary inquiry into PFAS (per and polyfluoroalkyl substances) contamination in waterways and drinking water supplies throughout New South Wales.

“The detection of PFAS, commonly known ‘as forever chemicals’ in some of the state’s water catchments is extremely concerning,” committee chairman Cate Faehrmann MLC said.



“The World Health Organisation has linked forever chemicals to cancer, interference with hormones and the immune system, and developmental effects in children.”

The inquiry has an extensive terms of reference and will examine issues including:

– the adequacy and extent of monitoring and data collection on PFAS levels in waterways and drinking water sources;

– the adequacy of the reporting and disclosure requirements to the public of monitoring and findings on PFAS contamination of water;

– the health, environmental, social, cultural and economic impacts of PFAS;

– public sector resourcing and coordination amongst relevant agencies in preventing, controlling and managing the risks of PFAS to human health and the environment; and

– international best practices for water treatment and filtration, and the environmentally sound management and safe disposal of PFAS.

“The work of the committee will be to bring all the information together and to make recommendations in a report the community can have faith in as the most up-to-date and transparent information and advice on this very important issue,” Ms Faehrmann concluded.

The closing date for submissions is 27 November 2024.

The committee will hold hearings in late 2024, and further hearings as well as site visits in early 2025.