Record-breaking international debut for Jillaroo Olivia Higgins



RAYMOND Terrace golden girl Olivia Higgins won’t forget her international rugby league debut in a hurry.

Donning the gold and green jumper for the first time in the Pacific Cup Women’s Championships, the crafty hooker helped the Australian Jillaroos post a record 84-0 victory over the Papua New Guinea Orchids last Friday at Suncorp Stadium.

An elated Higgins made the most of her opportunities as an interchange forward, providing slick service from dummy half and running strongly in the Jillaroos’ impressive seventeen try rout.

During her 47 minute stint on-field, the Newcastle Knights and NSW Origin number nine shared the hooking duties with Cronulla rake Quincy Dodd and proved an ideal link with Australian half back Tarryn Aiken and centres Isabelle Kelly and Tiana Penitani.

There was no stopping the world champion Jillaroos, who dominated from the outset with their power and speed to establish a 36-nil lead at the half time interval.

In a test match of milestones, classy wingers Julia Robinson and Jakiya Whitfeld stamped their mark by scoring an incredible eleven tries between them.

Robinson’s six try haul set a new record for most tries scored in a Test match by a Jillaroo.

She capped a memorable game by also finishing with a try assist, seven line breaks, sixteen tackle busts and 225 running metres.

The elusive Whitfeld was another standout with five tries, six line breaks, eight tackle busts and 181 metres.

Champion Newcastle fullback Tamika Upton and centre Kelly bagged try doubles with the dynamic Penitani and Jess Sergis also nabbing four pointers and Aiken booting eight conversions.

The capable Higgins shapes as a key player when the Jillaroos line up against the Kiwi Ferns in Pacific Cup action this Sunday at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch.

By Chris KARAS