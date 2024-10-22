Bronze medals for top Seals swimmers at NSW Long Course qualifying meet



RISING Stroud Seals Swimming Club prospects Nelly Flannery and Lachlan Webster collected bronze medals at the recent NSW Long Course Qualifying meet at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.

Fourteen-year-old Nelly claimed a podium spot in her only event, the 200m backstroke, after clipping 1.35 seconds off her personal best time, while sixteen-year-old Webster finished third in the 100m butterfly final.

Webster showed his all round swimming credentials by also posting a top ten finish in the 100m freestyle event.

The talented duo are part of leading swim coach Michael Abel’s impressive Seals squad based at Lakeview Aquatic Centre in Raymond Terrace.

Other Seals swimmers to impress at the SOPAC meet were sixteen-year-old Maddy Flannery who finished fifth after shaving 0.30 seconds off her personal best in the 100m butterfly final, and experienced campaigner Dan Tatchell.

The 23-year-old Tatchell competed in two events, finishing fourth in the 100m freestyle and sixth in the 100m butterfly finals.

Emerging Seals squad members Saxon Hayes and Alexander Ford did not start.

A delighted Abel told News Of The Area that his squad continues to put in the hard yards at early morning training sessions at Lakeview Aquatic Centre.

“They are working extremely hard and the proof is in their improved times and overall performances in the pool at various meets,” he said.

Tatchell also snared gold and bronze medals at the recent North Coast Swimming Championships at Port Macquarie, registering a personal best time in the 400m individual medley.

At the same meet, twelve-year-old Hayes captured gold and silver plus a personal best time in the 50m butterfly final, while the versatile Webster recorded two top ten finishes and a personal best time in the 200m butterfly.

