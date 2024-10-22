Myall Masters welcome new Tea Gardens Pool season



SWIMMING at Tea Gardens Pool was celebrated with the return of the Myall Masters to the lanes in anticipation of the season’s meets and competitions.

Just in time for the long weekend and school holidays, the Tea Gardens Pool was reopened by its new managers, Hughes Swimming, after an extensive community consultation on the fate of the facility last year.

The long-awaited first session of the Myall Masters 2024/25 season commenced on Monday, 8 October, with an enthusiastic group of 17 swimmers.

“Many Masters members have been travelling further afield and we look forward to them joining us soon,” Masters spokeswoman Christine Dunning told NOTA.

“The new pool manager, Cathy Haynes, has been very obliging to Myall Masters and is certainly doing her best to make our swimming experience extremely pleasant.

“Under the auspices of our qualified Head Coach Sharon Taylor, we again look forward to her training sessions that are streamlined to cater to all fitness and skill levels, and combine creative, interesting and enjoyable workouts.”

Beyond the Masters’ meets, the revamped pool offers a raft of swimming lessons, classes, seasonal tickets and casual options.

Concerns over the fate of the pool should be laid to rest, at least for a while, as the new contract lasts the next three years, with an option for two additional one-year extensions.

By Thomas O’KEEFE