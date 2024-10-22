Tea Gardens Hawks RLFC honour stars after outstanding 2024 season



PLAYERS, partners and family flocked to the Tea Gardens Hotel on Saturday 19 October for the Tea Gardens Hawks’ annual presentation night.

The night’s purpose, to recognise the achievements and performances of the 2024 season, was augmented by the joy many players exhibited in sitting down and catching up with their teammates again.

The Senior Men’s team made it into the finals again in 2024, while the women’s side grew steadily throughout the season, the side’s first in the tackle competition.

“This is more than just a sport, it’s a community,” Club President Aaron Neighbour said on the night.

“Thanks to the major sponsors, the volunteers, members and their families.

“Coaches and support staff give hours of dedication, it does not go unnoticed.”

Presentations began with the symbolic handing over of the jerseys that each player wore throughout the season.

Next came men’s and women’s teams awards:

Best in Attack: Dallas Jones and Shaq Saunders

Best in Defence: Chantelle Gallagher and Ethan Tito

Referees’ Choice Best and Fairest: Dallas Jones and Shaq Saunders

Supporters’ Awards: Jenaya Nagy and James Sinclair/Shaq Saunders (tied).

The infamous Iron Person awards, presented to those who “can take a lot of hits and keep getting up for more”, were awarded to Dallas Jones and Shaq Saunders.

The coaches of both teams, Ryan Saunders and Dallas Jones, celebrated their inaugural respective roles by handing out Coach’s Awards to Jyson Wolfram and Amani Langdon.

Players’ Player awards went to Telika Willis-Monk/Chantelle Gallagher (tied), and James Sinclair and Shaq Saunders (tied).

Life Memberships were given out to Carl Williams and John Schultz (for reaching 100 games) and Clarissa Mitchell, who has been with the Lady Hawks since 2016.

Clarissa is now the first female Life Member of the Club.

Rookie of the Year went to Bonnie Briggs.

The Hawks’ major sponsor, Tea Gardens Hotel publican Ben Hanson, was awarded a specially framed jersey.

“Mental health is an important issue these days, so we have established, through Tea Gardens Hotel members’ draws, the Riley Barrie Memorial Award to recognise someone who goes above and beyond to help others out within the Club,” Ben announced, before awarding the inaugural prize to Alicia Willis.

Another new award was the Tea Gardens Hotel’s ‘Player of the Year’, which went to Shaq Saunders.

President’s awards went to Sharlene Tisdell and Kye Cotterill.

“These players are the true nature and inspiration of the Club, and they played great and consistently,” said President Aaron Neighbour.

‘Player of the Year’ went to Dallas Jones and Shaq Saunders, and the ‘Jack’s Choice’ (Peter James Nolan Esq Memorial Award) went to Ethan Tito.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

