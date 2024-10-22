Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club



16 Oct

TODAY’S bowls were sponsored by Myall Lakes Butchery.

The forecast rain stayed away, and 34 players participated in the Gala Nominated Triples competition

The morning winners were decided by the highest winning score and with a score of 17 Garry Porter, Bill Jones, and Richard Wiles were successful.

The afternoon winners were decided by the lowest winning margin and with a margin of just 4

Kev Barbie, Barry Goode, and Bruce Murray won the money.

A special prize of eggs was donated and the team with the lowest total shots scored were the lucky winners.

They were Peter Gurney, Col Amos, and Mark Hair.

The Garden Eatery Voucher was won by Rob Jones. Thanks to the Garden Eatery for sponsoring this voucher.

20 Oct

The final of the Club Minor Pairs competition was played today in less than favourable conditions.

The forecast rain gave way to a brisk south-easterly virtually taking the narrow hand out of play.

However, the teams of Terry Munright and Phil Thrift and Chris Golledge and Rod Morrison gave it their best shot and the game developed into one of ‘nip and tuck’

With the match evenly poised Chris and Rod held a hard fought three with one end to play which was very neatly dispatched with a Terry Munright drive killing the end.

Chris and Rod held their nerve however and hung on for a 21-18 win.

It was a tough game, given the conditions going right down to the wire.

Both teams are to be congratulated on a great game of bowls.

Nominations are being called for the Club Championship Fours and hopefully this will attract a good field and as a guide to the form of many players contemplating the Pennant season next year.

The first round is scheduled for Saturday 16 Nov.

By John SLATER