1+2/41 Booner Street, Hawks Nest is on the market with First National Real Estate



1+2/41 Booner Street, Hawks Nest

From $295 per week

IN a prime location, shops 1 and 2 of 41 Booner Street offer a total of approximately 103 sqm of lettable area.

With the possibility of separating into two shopfronts, the opportunity is here for a long lease of either $295per week for one or $550 per week for both areas.

Whether you are looking for a retail space, office space, or a combination of both, this property offers endless possibilities and potential for growth.

Don’t let this opportunity slip by – act now and make your mark in the thriving commercial landscape of Hawks Nest.

Contact First National Real Estate Hawks Nest to arrange an inspection today.

Inspections are by appointment only.

Call Kerrie Bailey on 4997 0262.