Myall River Hawks U-15s girls defeat Cessnock at home



MYALL River Hawks U-15s girls secured a convincing 30-4 victory against Cessnock at Myall Park on Saturday 20 July.

The strong and gusty winds did nothing to dissuade the Hawks girls, who thundered through the first half with several tries, leading the opposition 14-0 just before half-time.

Cessnock responded with their first and only try of the game early in the second half.

The Hawks responded almost instantly, with #13 placing the ball directly beneath the posts and crossbar for a try, which was followed by a comfortable conversion.

Minutes later, another Hawks player outran her chasers from the Valley and crossed the line to set up an easy conversion.

Down on the scoreboard, the Cessnock side began to make errors, although their defence did prevent two Hawks attempts up the left-hand wing.

With five minutes remaining Cessnock rallied for a last push at a consolation try, but the Hawks held fast.

Once again gaining possession, Hawks #6 obtained the ball ten metres from her backline and outran three would-be defenders to the other end of the field to score beneath the posts.

Hawks #13 converted the try once more.

All in all, tries were scored by Hawks’ #4, #6, #10, #21, and two were made by #13, in what was an excellent game of solid conversions, great running, good passing, and clear athleticism and passion.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

