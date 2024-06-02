2 Air FM host biggest Morning Tea



LOCAL radio station 2 Air FM have deemed their annual Biggest Morning Tea “a great day”.

Held on Thursday 23 May at their studio in Glenreagh Street, a good turnout of friends-of-the-station supported this year’s event.



President Michael Black told News Of The Area, “We were aiming to raise $1,000 this year but exceeded all expectations by collecting over $1,600 on the day.

“What a marvellous day’s work,” he said.

“2 Air FM thanks all who came along and gave so generously to this most worthy cause, the Cancer Council.”

Organisers made sure there was plenty of food on offer.

“Hot finger food, cakes, sandwiches, slices, scones, drinks and music – 2 Air style – kept everyone in a happy and relaxed mood,” said Michael.

Two cancer survivors, Tony Lawlor from the Prostate Cancer Group and Wendy Bennetts from the local Dragons Abreast paddling club, spoke at the gathering.

“They told us of the various ways to treat this insidious sickness and how to help maintain your good health after beating it,” Michael said.

The 2 Air FM team and their helpers did a marvellous job setting up, cooking and serving food, emceeing the day, running raffles and taking requests for the new ‘Buy a song’ initiative.

“All these requests will be played on the next two Tuesdays between 12 noon and 2.00pm by host Shirley in a couple of special programs dedicated to these favourites – so tune in and you will hear all the requested songs from our listeners,” said Michael.

By Andrea FERRARI

