Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club receives powerboard upgrade grant



COFFS Harbour Surf Life Saving Club’s (CHSLSC) electrical powerboard is getting an upgrade thanks to a $56,575 grant through the NSW Surf Club Facility Program.

The humble powerboards – the main board on the external rear wall and two subsidiary boards in the kitchen and bar areas – are responsible for all electrical devices across the club including the restaurant.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh called in to the club on Wednesday morning 22 May to share his congratulations.

“The electrical powerboards are currently at capacity.

“The proposed new ones are safe, compliant and more efficient.

“This project will enhance the integrity of the electrical system, improve operational sustainability and allow for future expansion at this iconic club.

“Surf clubs and their volunteers deserve to have modern, inclusive and accessible facilities,” he said.

The Club’s General Manager, Craig Peart, told News Of The Area of a recent malfunction of the powerboard where water got in and caused a cascade of shortings, resulting in a range of equipment going down, including across the kitchen, restaurant and bar.

“Hot beer for two days,” he said.

“In summer we run a heap of equipment like fridges and freezers.

“We’ve recently put on new heat pumps and everything shorts out because it’s overloaded, so the new board will give us more capacity which we need,” said Craig.

Director of Lifesaving Grant Lawler told News Of The Area, “And often we don’t get hot showers for the members when they come in from patrol, which is not great.”

The work is engaged through O’Briens Electrical/Goslings.

“They’ve got to build the new board and order the new parts, so hopefully they’ll get going by late Aug and all finished by October.”

CHSLSC Life Member Tony Mutkins is to be thanked for his efforts in writing the grant.

“There are a lot of the community style grants and programs open periodically to benefit community groups and sporting clubs,” said Mr Singh.

“Keep an eye out for these grants because they can really help boost club facilities.

“Different organisations are eligible for different types of grants.

“This one today was for surf clubs which is such a vital part of our culture not only around beach safety but also from a sporting perspective.”

The club is among 32 across NSW to share in more than $5 million towards the upgrade, restoration or construction of facilities under this NSW Government program.

Category 1 Facility Improvement Projects grants provide from $30,000 up to $100,000 per project.

By Andrea FERRARI

