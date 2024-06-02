Coffs City Rotary supports Defib Hero initiative



MANLY Rotary Club President Ken Farrow presented the benefits of the new Defib Hero app to Coffs City Rotary members recently.

Ken wants to make Defib Hero a major Rotary project.



Local Rotary Clubs are getting behind the initiative, supporting its roll out in Coffs Harbour over the coming weeks.

Defib Hero was founded by Australian Ironman Guy Leech after he lost a close friend because there wasn’t a defibrillator nearby.

“Ken has been working with Guy to promote the app to our local area and is expanding it throughout Australia,” Coffs City Rotary President Bob Carle told News Of The Area.

Defibrillators, if used quickly, can increase the chance of survival by 70 percent in a sudden cardiac arrest, while the survival rate is less than ten percent without one.

The Defib Hero app easily identities where the nearest defibrillator units are located.

The app also notifies a user when the battery needs changing and when the unit is out of date.

“An interesting comment by Ken was that many (defibrillator) units when grabbed for use have flat batteries or are old and faulty,” said Bob.

“It is so important to have the units in working order and readily accessible by anyone.”

Ken recommends putting up a sign where it can be easily seen for use in an emergency.

The app is easy to download to your phone and if you have a defibrillator at your home, business or club, it can be registered on the app.

“A defibrillator is of little use if no one knows where it’s located or is not in good order and ready for use.

“Please support this great life saving initiative,” said Bob.

By Andrea FERRARI