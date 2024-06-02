Indonesian culture celebrated with festival at Scotts Head



THE Asyik Indonesian Arts Festival was very well attended at Scotts Head Public School on Saturday 25 May.

The annual event celebrates the diversity of Indonesian arts, cuisine and people.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

International artists Lembaga Buana from Banda Aceh, Indonesia performed on the day, as did Suara Indonesia Dance (Sydney), Kusuma Indonesia Community Australia (QLD), the Indonesian Embassy in Canberra, Valla Voices, the Northern Rivers Indonesian Community, Scotts Head Public School and many more.

‘Asyik’ in Indonesian means ‘fun’, which was the focus of a full program of entertainment bringing the community of Scotts Head and the surrounding region together.

“The Asyik Indonesian Arts Festival Scotts Head was an afternoon/evening festival consisting of art activities and workshops, performances by local school groups and professional artists from Indonesia, and interstate and food stalls,” organiser Alfira O’Sullivan said.

There was also a ‘kerupuk’ eating competition, an Indonesian dress competition, a screen-printing workshop, a ‘wayang’ workshop, henna and face painting stalls as well as delicious Indonesian food available.

Scotts Head Public School proudly runs the only specialised bi-lingual Indonesian program in NSW, where all students are taught ‘bahasa’ Indonesian for approximately four hours per week.

This is integrated with other learning areas such as geography, history and performing arts and each year the school organises a special whole-school celebration to showcase Indonesian language and culture.

By Jen HETHERINGTON

