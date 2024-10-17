2 Kiora Street, Pindimar is on the market with First National Hawks Nest



2 Kiora Street, Pindimar

Auction: On-site Saturday, 23 November 2024 at 11:00am

IMMERSE yourself in the serene beauty of waterfront living with this charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence nestled on the tranquil shores of Pindimar, New South Wales.

Occupying an expansive 3500 square metre (approximately) plot at 2 Kiora Street, this property is an enchanting blend of natural splendour and comfortable living, ideal as a holiday retreat or a permanent abode for those seeking a peaceful lifestyle.

The property’s crowning jewel is its stunning waterfront position, offering panoramic views across the glistening waters of Port Stephens and the Bay, with the picturesque Yacaaba and Tomaree headlands standing majestically in the distance.

A rock wall and private concrete boat ramp offer direct access to the water, adding to the allure of this coastal haven.

On the grounds, you’ll discover a large 16m x 8m garage and carport, ensuring ample storage for vehicles and watercraft, while three 23000 litre water tanks provide plentiful water storage.

The land, just over 3/4 acre, features a two-storey home that invites renovation or potential redevelopment (STCA) to realise its full potential.

This rare offering is complemented by the unique tranquillity of absolute waterfront land.

Don’t miss the chance to view this gem; private inspections are available by appointment only.

Mark your calendar for the on-site auction on 23 November 2024 at 11 am, and prepare to bid on a slice of coastal paradise at 2 Kiora Street, Pindimar.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200 today to arrange a private inspection. Inspections are by appointment only.