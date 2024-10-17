Macksville Country Club Golf



SATURDAYS Stableford sponsored by Webb’s BP Oil was an indication of how many players take note of the weather forecast. Most teams teed off early to finish ahead of predicted rain .

With 10 players within two shots of net par, 36, Graham Vincent fared best with a two under 38 points, finishing one shot ahead of runner up Jo Montague.

Straight shooters with nearest the pins were Ross Donnelly (A), Jeff Gore (B) and Graham Vincent (in C grade).

Carmel Freudenstein returned to form to win the ladies Stableford with Jessica Lambert finishing runner up.

Greg Hogan seems to play his best golf on weekdays.

He’s again been top of the board winning the Mid Week Competition ahead of runner up Jordan Welsh.

One of the best fields played the Chook Run resulting in Rod Curtis winning with Max Graham finishing second on a count back from Jim Wilkes.

By Max TURNER