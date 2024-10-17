Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club



ONCE again, Mother Nature made things difficult for our players mid week with soggy fairways and bunkers out of play. Thank you to this week’s featured sponsor was Golden Sands Tavern.

Joseph Carrick (15) from Port Macquarie scored 42 points to win Tuesday’s Medley Stableford from Jeffrey Vanderwyk (19) with 41 points and Edward Beaton (25) 39 points. The Ball Rundown to 34 points on c/b. NTP’s to Graham Watson on 5, Edward Beaton on 7, Peter Bush on 8, Samuel Rongen from Sawtell won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Colin Habgood got Stu’s ball on 15 and Anthony Smith won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

With 90mm rain on course over Tuesday afternoon & Wednesday, the Women’s golf event on Wednesday had to be cancelled.

Thursday’s Medley Stableford competition was “walkers” only. Tuesday’s winner, Joseph Carrick, continued red hot form shooting 48 points to win from Peter Gleeson (11) from Port Macquarie 38 points. The Ball rundown to 33 points on c/b. NTP’s to Peter Gleeson on 5 & 15, Joseph Carrick on 7, Matthew O’Brien (Urunga) on 8, Ashley Hughes (NSW) won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13 & Stephen McNeil won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

With golf carts & scooters back on course for Saturday’s Medley Stableford, a good field of over 100 players. The morning players enjoying the best conditions, later players battling another southerly change. Jim O’Donohue (12) from Grafton won Division 1 (0 to 15) with 41 points from Troy Herbert (4) 40 points. Andrew Donovan (20), Peter Thompson (18) and Steve Frost (16) all tied with 39 points in Division 2 (16 to 22), Andrew winning on c/b. Mark Blake (34) and Tony Rose (27) from Grafton both scored 38 points in Division 23 (23 to 45), with Mark winning on c/b.

Other good scores from Deidre Fletcher & Ken Klem 39, Narelle Delaney & Christian Knight 38, the Ball Rundown to 34 points on c/b. Ross Morpuss won the “Ecomist” longest putt now on the 1st Hole, other NTP’s to Drew Glasson on 5, Stephen O’Brien on 7, Trevor Peter on 8, Troy Herbert won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Andrew Donovan got Stu’s ball on 15 and Paul Ryan won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

Sunday’s 4BBB Medley Stableford sponsored by Shayne & Gary Scott was won by Sue Brooks & Maxine Townsend with 45 points on c/b from Lyn Grose and Leslie Mohr. The Ball rundown to 42 points.

NTP’s to Andrew Johnston & Deidre Fletcher on 5, Karl Hobday got the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Sue Brooks & Urpo Ylinen on 18. Great to see Andrew Johnston back on the golf course.

The final of the 2024 Handiskins competition was also held on Sunday morning. Good putts on 13 and 14 helped Geoff McCann win the most skins, followed by Graham Watson, Craig Haworth and Stephen Carr. Thanks to everybody who entered this year’s competition, and to Club Captain Ray Guiana for coordinating this year’s event. We all enjoy the concept and format so much that most of our qualifiers have already booked for the National Finals at Palm Meadows in May 2025!

By Geoff McCANN

