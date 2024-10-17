Join the circular economy on PMHC’s Garage Sale Trail



IF you’ve been struggling for motivation to clean out the shed and those long forgotten storage boxes, the upcoming Garage Sale Trail might do the trick.

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC) is encouraging residents to get their Spring cleaning sorted and secure a place on the trail ahead of the weekends of 9-10 and 16-17 of November.



That’s when thrifty shoppers will be checking out pre-loved and upcycled goods across the Camden Haven and Hastings.

“With free registration, how-to guides and promotional resources, the Garage Sale Trail enables people to buy and sell with ease,” PMHC Waste Project officer Corrine de Mestre said.

It also keeps unwanted goods out of landfill and reduces the community’s carbon footprint.

The initiative is statewide and participants can either host their own sale or share a stall with friends or neighbours.

Data collected from the 2023 event revealed sellers made an average $457 profit.

“There really will be something for everyone; designer fashion, mid-century furniture, cookware, vinyl, kids’ stuff, tools and more.”

The event is supported by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) and PMHC.

EPA Executive Director of Programs and Innovation Alexandra Geddes said the Garage Sale Trail supports the NSW Government’s target to reduce and deter illegal dumping.

“Our recent audit found that 43 percent of items dumped on the kerbside could have been reused, repaired or recycled,” she said.

To find out more and to register your sale for free, go to garagesaletrail.com.au.