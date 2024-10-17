Heart Of The Haven: Clare Harris



MEET Clare Harris, this week’s Heart of the Haven.

Clare grew up in Hannam Vale and attended Kendall Central School in the days before Camden Haven High School opened.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Clare moved away after leaving school and returned to the area in 2015 with her two sons.

It was through a love of sport and an impromptu role as a junior soccer coach for the Moorland Devils that Clare found her deep love for community.

She also found herself navigating the steep learning curve that was the game of soccer.

From soccer, the Harris boys played junior cricket for Wauchope and Taree United.

As a volunteer scorer, Clare travelled with teams to games in Ballina, Yamba, Tamworth, Grafton, Sawtell, Kempsey, Raymond Terrace, Newcastle and beyond.

Clare also supported representative cricket sides from the Hastings, Manning and Mid North Coast; organising summer carnivals, accommodation for away trips, team dinners, social activities and more.

A swimming teacher, Clare is currently the aquatics team leader at the Kendall and Laurieton Pools, and has doubled enrolments at the pools in the last two terms.

“Swim teaching is the best job, and I feel like I’m on holiday every day, having fun in the water.

“I’m lucky to have such wonderful pools, colleagues, and of course community support to enable our local kids to learn such a valuable and fun skill for life that gets them outdoors and moving,” she said.

Clare has also helped organise the ‘Kendall Community Water Warriors’, a local group raising funds for Laps for Life, which will be running again in March 2025.

In 2022 the team collectively raised just under $6000 for youth mental health.

If Clare had one wish for the Camden Haven community, what would it be?

“To continue to grow the swim school and have as many families as possible learn to swim with confidence,” she said.