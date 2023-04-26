22 Cove Ave, Bundabah is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties

22 Cove Ave, Bundabah

3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms/2 carport

A MODERN stylish home in a small waterside village where you have direct access to the pristine waters of Port Stephens just 200m away.

Set on almost a quarter acre block of approximately 1144sqm of level land, it is just 500m to the boat ramp at Bundabah Reserve.

The current owners have created a true sanctuary – renovated and updated in a coastal design.

With spacious and light filled interiors, this is the perfect holiday home.

Large, sunny living and dining areas that open to an entertaining deck with water views.

The kitchen features stone bench tops, quality appliances including a gas cooktop and plenty of work and storage space with a large pantry.

Three large bedrooms the master sits in its own ‘wing’ with an office area and bathroom.

The family bathroom with an oval free-standing soaker tub as well as a rain-showerhead, vertical subway tiles and a modern timber vanity.

The back yard is large and fully fenced.

The entertaining deck would be great for family get-togethers at Christmas and during the holidays and it enjoys water views.

Extras include a huge linen press, air conditioning, downlights, a carport as well as additional room for parking either cars, boats or caravans.

With only one neighbour the home is private, surrounded by bush and no through traffic.

There is nothing to do in this home but move in and enjoy living on the shores of Port Stephens, where you can swim, fish, kayak or sail.

If you’re considering a lifestyle change we encourage you to inspect this property.

It is truly magnificent.

Contact Ivy Stevenson on 0432705766.