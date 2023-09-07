3 Camellia Close, Boambee East is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

3 Camellia Close, Boambee East

4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car

Price: $899,000

646.6 Sqm

Open House: Saturday 9 September, 11.45am – 12.15pm

THIS high set property is located in a quiet cul de sac, surrounded by good quality homes in a sought after area.

The well-presented single storey home is lovely and private with established low maintenance gardens on a 646.6sqm block.

Designed with a practical family layout, the home has tiled living spaces, including a formal lounge dining area with bay windows (complete with stylish plantation shutters), an informal living space opening onto the large private covered rear entertaining area as well as an informal dining area on the other side of the kitchen.

The central kitchen features loads of bench space in an aubergine tone, whilst the quality electric appliances including dishwasher and large pantry make living and entertaining here a breeze.

A lovely large window over the double sink allows light to the area as well as a full view to the covered outdoor area with near new roof and tiled floor.

All four carpeted bedrooms will comfortably take a queen-sized bed and are positioned so that the main bedroom with ensuite and walk-in robe is at the back of the home.

It also has a sliding door which provides direct access to the outdoor area and allows light and air to enter the room.

Two of the other bedrooms are in the middle of the home adjacent to the bathroom and separate toilet, while the fourth bedroom is up the front-perfect for visitors or use as an office.

The property also features 2.5kw solar system with new solar panels, heat pump hot water system, 9609 litre water tank with new pump, renovated tiled roof, double lock up garage with remote, concrete pad providing a turning bay, plus level lawn area adjacent, attic ladder for storage, security system, ceiling fans, and down lights throughout, and has been freshly painted.

If you’ve been considering a new home-this established home built in 2006 should also be on your list, as there is nothing to do except move in and relax in this well cared for home.

Agent: Kim McGinty (0432 953 796) and Chris Hines (0439 667 719).