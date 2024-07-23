3G mobile network shutdown delayed, not cancelled



SHUTTING down of the 3G mobile network was postponed by the major telcos from 30 June to 31 August, but the new deadline is rapidly approaching.

After the recent CrowdStrike IT update error caused global chaos affecting many communications systems, local businesses and services were forced to rely upon personal mobile coverage.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“We had to return customer calls on our private phones, and don’t know if 3G is still an option or not,” Gaye from Mema’s Bakery in Tea Gardens told NOTA, echoing the concerns of many individuals and businesses around town.

Such concerns are justified, as several smartphone manufacturers pre-program even the latest phones to use 3G for 000 and other emergency calls.

Especially vulnerable are those from areas with the worst mobile signals, such as Pindimar, Bundabah and North Arm Cove.

Reacting to the outcry at their original announcement of intention to cease 3G mobile services, the major telecommunications providers, Telstra and Optus, opted to give customers two extra months to sort out their handsets, but the end is still nigh.

All mobile phone users must be plainly aware: the full 3G shutdown is inevitable, as the radio spectrum it uses has already been earmarked for future telecommunications generation development, and must be cleared of all current users to be repurposed.

Vodafone/TPG has already closed their 3G services on the original 30 June deadline.

Telstra and Optus have made available a few relatively simple and free tools that customers can use to check if their current phone is going to have any problems when 3G is finally switched off, and Federal Minister for Communications, Michelle Rowland, urges every Australian to make sure.

“The Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) tool allows consumers to enter their device’s unique IMEI number to see if their handset will no longer have access Triple Zero after both Telstra and Optus plan to switchover to 4G and 5G from 1 September 2024.

“All Australians should be aware that some 4G phones are configured by their manufacturer to default to 3G for Triple Zero calls, which means these devices will appear to work normally after the switchover, until Australians can least afford to realise there is an issue.

“If you have been contacted by your mobile phone provider alerting you of impact to your service, it is important you respond and take action.”

The easiest option is to simply text the digit ‘3’ to the special number ‘3498’, which will instantly return a message telling them whether or not they need to take action.

The website www.3gclosure.com.au has also been named by the Minister as a tool for users to check.

Importantly, customers will not be required to enter any personal information when using the tool, as it will simply check the handset’s configuration.

This situation is, however, ripe for scammers to take advantage, so all mobile phone users must remain vigilant, and never give out any personal information unless they are crystal-clear who they are giving it to.

By Thomas O’KEEFE