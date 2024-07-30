53 Cove Boulevarde, North Arm Cove is on the market with First National Real Estate Hawks Nest



53 Cove Boulevarde, North Arm Cove

Price: $790,000

NESTLED within the serene enclave of North Arm Cove at the prestigious address of 53 Cove Boulevard, North Arm Cove this delightful three-bedroom brick abode presents an unmissable opportunity for discerning purchasers seeking tranquillity coupled with the luxury of water views.

Upon approach, this inviting home beckons with its expansive front verandah, offering the perfect spot to partake in morning refreshments or evening relaxation whilst soaking in the stunning sunrise or enchanting moonrise over the water.

The residence sits on a generous plot of 632 square metres, providing ample outdoor space for both leisure and gardening pursuits.

Internally, the house exudes warmth and charm with plantation shutters adorning the windows, enhancing the filtered views of the water from all but one room.

Designed with an open-plan concept, the lounge, dining, and kitchen areas flow seamlessly together, creating an ideal environment for both entertaining and everyday living.

The cosy family room extends out to a rear back deck, complete with a ramp for accessibility, demonstrating a thoughtful consideration for ease of living.

Each of the three bedrooms has been meticulously considered, with the third bedroom serving a dual purpose as a dedicated office space, complete with its own private entrance.

Storage concerns are effortlessly addressed by the substantial double garage, which provides additional room to stow away belongings.

This charming property represents a rare gem in a coveted locale.

