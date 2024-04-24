6 Dolphin Drive, Toormina is on the market with Unrealstate Coffs Coast



Address: 6 Dolphin Drive, Toormina

Price: $879,000 – $899,000

Beds: 4, Bath: 2, Car: 2

Land size: 744 sqm

SIT back and relax in your own backyard oasis that offers the ultimate outdoor living all year round.

The stunning inground saltwater pool is certainly the centre piece to the yard.

With its perfectly picturesque deep blue colouring that is accentuated by the lovely established landscaped lawns and gardens, along with the beautiful, treed reserve, you will feel like you are at your own private resort.

Parties and gatherings in the fully covered outdoor entertaining area will be easy, as well as private with the Ozzie O screening in place, this area can be enjoyed throughout the day to block out the sun and keep the insects away.

Inside the home you appreciate the low maintenance flooring of tiles throughout the living areas and hallway, while the bedrooms have timber floating flooring for easy care.

The properties functional layout is sure to please, as you will find the formal living room at the front of the home, along with the main bedroom that has its own ensuite and walk in robe.

Following from here, there is another bedroom to the right which adjoins the large open plan living area that has enough space for a dining table and lounge.

The kitchen is central to this with its white stone benchtops, practical storage space with drawers, cupboards as well as a corner pantry and the electrical appliances add to the ease of creating the family’s meals.

Positioned on either side of the all-in-one bathroom are the last two bedrooms, which is great for those wanting separation from the main bedroom for the kids or guest rooms.

For parking there is a double garage that has a single roller door opening up to the rear yard, and the front driveway can park two cars that will be shaded by the overhead shade sail.

The property is certainly not the standard for this area, the home is larger in size and sits on a sizeable 744sqm block.

Located in a family friendly area and only a short drive to stunning Sawtell beach, First Avenue with its cafes, restaurants, boutique shops, pub and club as well as local schools and Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre.

