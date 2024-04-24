The sounds of Simon and Garfunkel at the Jetty Theatre



SIMON and Garfunkel reflected and defined the mood of the 1960s with their close vocal harmonies and stirring songs penned by Paul Simon.

Their music remains timeless, etched in the memories of those it initially touched, and the generations since who have discovered their songs.

‘Mrs Robinson’, ‘Homeward Bound’, ‘Sounds of Silence’, ‘Scarborough Fair’, ‘The Boxer’, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’… the list of nostalgia goes on.

Relive these era-defining songs at the Jetty Theatre at Coffs Harbour on Sunday June 23 from 3:30pm, when Mark Shelley and Peter O’Regan perform ‘The Sounds of Simon & Garfunkel’.

Shelley and O’Regan have been successfully touring and performing for decades, who, with their rich true vocal blend and masterful acoustic guitar playing, recreate the emotion, stories and sound of the ‘60s.

Joining them on stage is the inimitable bass player Christopher Soulos.

The trio’s individual musical experiences and stories of life on the road seem endless.

Now, after being friends and admiring each other’s work for years, it is with great pleasure they join forces to present ‘The Sounds of Simon & Garfunkel’.

What a great Mother’s Day gift!

Here’s a chance to take your Mum for free.

The first five people who call the Theatre and buy a ticket, who mention this article, will receive a complimentary ticket for their Mum.

This offer is limited to five persons only, so be quick!

For bookings visit jettytheatre.com or call 02 6648 4930.