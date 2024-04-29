Port Stephens cricket stars Lucas Vincent and Tyler McInnes named in Indian Cricket Academy League Merit squad





TOMAREE High School cricket sensation Lucas Vincent has returned from a successful stint overseas in the Indian Cricket Academy League (ICAL).

Sixteen-year-old Lucas finished the second highest run scorer at the prestigious ICAL tournament staged in Bangalore that featured elite academy cricketers from all over the sporting globe.

The stylish batsman was one of five outstanding prospects from the Hunter region to represent the Kershler Cricket Academy on the two-week goodwill tour and earned selection in the Team of the Tournament along with fellow Nelson Bay junior product Tyler McInnes.

Vincent pushed his claims by smashing 297 runs at an average of 75 – just three runs shy of leading run scorer Hugh Taylor (300 runs) from Sydney’s Elite Cricket Academy.

His impressive run tally included a superb 106 off 55 balls with the Salamander Bay native also snaring four wickets with his spin bowling to cap a productive tour.

Leg spinning all rounder McInnes of Corlette also secured a spot in the Merit squad with 123 runs and eight wickets.

With the talented Vincent and McInnes leading the way, the Kershler X1 stormed into the Twenty20 championship final where they were toppled by South Africa’s Carter Cricket Academy.

“Playing in India was an amazing experience that brought the best out of my batting,” a delighted Lucas told News Of The Area.

“We formed new friendships and relished the opportunity to play against cricketers from different cultures on challenging wickets,” quipped the NSW Combined High Schools representative.

Lucas and Tyler were joined on tour by talented Merewether Lions batsman Harry Price and left arm quick Darcy White and Newcastle City leg-spinning all rounder Jonah Rheinberger.

The Indian sojourn capped a breakout summer for Vincent, who impressed keen judges in his rookie season with the Stockton & Northern Districts Seagulls first grade side in the Newcastle District Cricket competition.

A highlight was attending the Indian Premier League fixture between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru where Australian master blaster Travis Head smashed a 39-ball century and Test skipper Pat Cummins bagged three wickets.

The group were treated to a run spree with Head clouting the fourth fastest ton in IPL history as the Sunrisers amassed an incredible 3-287 off twenty overs.

Head’s whirlwind knock of 102 featured eight sixes and nine boundaries with Cummins snaring key wickets to restrict the Royal Challengers to 7-262.

In a further boost, Lucas was named in the NSW Under 17 Cricket Academy squad and is in the mix for a Baggy Blues cap for the National Championships next January.

By Chris KARAS