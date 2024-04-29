Port Stephens netballers returning to the court



NETBALLERS will be back at the Raymond Terrace courts and Tomaree Sports Complex from 4 May, with strong participant numbers signalling a big season ahead.

With a court rejuvenation completed over the summer it will be a particularly exciting start for Port Stephens Netball Association’s (PSNA) 600 playing members.

In another boost for the sport locally, the Greater Bank has renewed its partnership with Port Stephens and Nelson Bay netball associations for another year.

Greater Bank’s support will actively contribute to the roughly 80 athletes participating in PSNA’s representative program.

After a fantastic 2023, PSNA President Jodi Cassar PSM said that the association was looking forward to an even better 2024 for their representative teams.

“We want to go one better at State Titles in 2024, building off the great success of our teams in 2023,” Ms Cassar said.

“The close rivalry with neighbouring Nelson Bay Netball Association always provides a great on game match up, with great mateship on and off the court displayed between the two associations.

“The Greater Bank partnership is so important to the PSNA representative program, and we’re thrilled to be working together for another year.”

Greater Bank Raymond Terrace Branch Manager Khadine Campany said that helping netballers learn and grow was a great source of pride.

“Selection into a representative team is a wonderful achievement for a young netballer, and reducing the cost of participation helps these athletes make the most of that opportunity,” Ms Campany said.

“The passion of the Port Stephens and Nelson Bay associations for their netball is fantastic and it’s shared by us at Greater Bank, so we can’t wait to see all the photos and hear about their time at State Titles later this year.”