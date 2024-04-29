Myall Masters bring home state swimming



LOCAL champion swimmers from the Myall Masters Swimming Club have recently proved their worth in the water, with showings at two major swim meets in the past month.

The annual Cessnock Swim Meet, held on 23 March, saw four Myall Masters members compete against clubs from all over the state of NSW.

“We felt the difference in the pool lengths, we usually practise in the 25 metre Tea Gardens Pool, but each Masters member did their best,” said Leon Bobako, Myall Masters President.

Nor were they strangers to the event, this being the 20th Cessnock Swim Meet attended by Myall Masters swimmers.

The results for the Myall Masters swimmers were, nonetheless, quite extraordinary, and clearly indicative of the talent that the Masters Club has been fostering.

Christine Sefton took out three events in the 50-54 years age-group, winning first in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke.

Jacqueline King won her 60-64 years 50m breaststroke, and came second in her 100m and 200m freestyle events.

Steve Rees, in his 65-69 years group, took out third in the 200m, fourth in the 100m, and seventh in his 50m freestyle.

Club President Leon Bobako won his 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke events.

The four swimmers – Christine, Jacqueline, Steve and Leon – all backed up to swim in the 4 x 50m Mixed Freestyle relay, placing third overall.

The cumulative points won by all swimmers for the Myall Masters placed the team fourteenth out of 27 clubs that attended the event.

Christine Sefton has since also competed in the NSW Masters Long Course championships, held at the Homebush Aquatic Centre on 13 April.

“Christine swam with her usual determination coming away with two State Titles winning the 50m and 100m 50-54 years women’s breaststroke,” Leon told NOTA.

“Myall Masters are very proud of her achievement.”

Christine will next advance to the Nationals in Darwin in May, and the entire town joins the rest of the Masters team in wishing her the best at such a high level of competition.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

