Port Stephens sailor retires from daring circumnavigation attempt



ATTEMPTING a solo circumnavigation of the globe, Port Stephens sailor Kevin Le Poidevin has been forced to retire from his valiant attempt.

Kevin had been competing in the Global Solo Challenge, a daring journey in which sailors attempt to sail single-handed and non-stop around the world via ‘the three great capes’.

The Port Stephens Yacht Club member was forced to stop his circumnavigation attempt when he failed to meet a deadline to depart from Hobart on the next leg of the journey.

Kevin and his yacht ‘Roaring 40’ quietly slipped back into the Bay last week after the Sail Port Stephens fleet departed.

For Kevin, returning to the Bay was a bittersweet moment.

He and the boat are in good shape while two of his competitors lost their vessels and required rescuing by merchant vessels.

Kevin’s journey saw him depart Spain late after a back injury.

He and Roaring 40 were then beset by wild conditions in the Bay of Biscay before the official race start, with two large headsails lost in rough weather.

While Kevin and Roaring 40 were faring well in the conditions, some fellow sailors were not so lucky.

One boat was dismasted and sailed on with a makeshift jury rig.

Others were plagued by technical issues, with loss of power and auto helms topping the list of equipment failures.

American entrant Ronnie Simpson was in third place when his vessel was struck by a rogue wave, causing a dismast and an at sea rescue after the vessel was scuttled.

Just two days later another American entrant, William MacBrien, activated his EPIRB around 3000 nautical miles from New Zealand.

A full 46 hours later the sailor was rescued from a semi-submerged vessel in seven degree temperatures.

After all power failed, he was without communications and was reduced to bailing the vessel by bucket before being rescued by a nearby merchant vessel.

William’s yacht had been holed by a floating object.

It was at this time that Kevin decided to stop his bid in Hobart as the deadline to depart had passed.

The race was won by French entrant Philippe Delamere and second place went to the youngest and only female entrant, Cole Brauer.

Philippe finished the race with a broken boom after being knocked down by a storm two days prior to finishing the race.

The NOTA was there when Kevin arrived home to Soldiers Point Marina.

“I intend to finish my circumnavigation, however I have other races to compete in first,” he said.

Kevin has his sights set on a double handed crew participating in the upcoming 2024 Sydney to Hobart race.

In another unique moment on the journey, while he was at sea Kevin and his wife celebrated a very separate 40th wedding anniversary.

