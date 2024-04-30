Accessing books in different languages at Port Stephens Libraries



OPENING the world of books to those who don’t speak English as their native tongue, Port Stephens Libraries offers resources in an array of languages.

Port Stephens Council’s Library Services Manager, Kris Abbott, told News Of The Area, “Port Stephens Libraries, with assistance from the State Library of NSW, provides access to multicultural materials in multiple languages other than English.”



Accessing books in a native spoken language can bring comfort and open a window to the world for someone that may otherwise feel isolated.

Libraries in the region also have access to online resources to assist with learning a new language.

“Mango Languages allows people to learn a language at their own pace with resources available in over 70 languages.

“The online streaming service Kanopy provides access to award winning foreign films and learning language resources.

“Library members are also able to borrow foreign films from any of our branches,” she said.

The teams at Port Stephens Libraries are happy to be of assistance in sourcing books in a range of languages as well as resources for learning a new language.

By Marian SAMPSON