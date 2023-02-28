6 Lionel Avenue, Shoal Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate

6 Lionel Avenue, Shoal Bay

For sale by expression of interest

3 bed/1 bath/2 living areas/single carport

IDEALLY positioned in a quiet street without the hustle and bustle of the tourist season, but still close to everything.

An original beach cottage that when renovated will be a terrific weekender or permanent rental. Alternatively, start again and build your dream home on this nearly level block.

Spectacular homes are popping up all around in this idyllic suburb.

When people think of Port Stephens what they really picture is Shoal Bay – the only local area with beaches both inside the protection of the Port, and surf beaches as well.

There’s something for everyone, including the picturesque Tomaree Mountain, boat ramp, national park to explore, and a selection of restaurants opposite the waterfront.

Whether you swim, walk, jog, explore, snorkel, fish, surf, mountain bike, or just relax – this is the perfect place to be.

Just 150m to the national park at the end of the street, with walking tracks to Wreck Beach and beyond.

Within 1km of Shoal Bay Beach, Zenith Beach, Wreck Beach, Box Beach and not much further to Fingal Bay too!

Contact Nelson Bay Real Estate on 49812655.