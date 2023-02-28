Water project grants on offer

SUSTAINABILITY and saving water are important factors in the region’s future.

Hunter Water is offering $100,000 in its newly released Love Water Grants program.



Hunter Water Managing Director Darren Cleary said the organisation’s flagship grants program was open to all Lower Hunter community groups, small businesses and organisations.

“Organisations can apply for a one-off grant of up to $10,000 to support initiatives that promote water conservation, sustainability and innovation.

“We’re hoping to see creative and innovative applications that showcase different ideas on how to achieve water conservation goals.

“Whether that’s through the installation of water tanks, community garden projects or irrigation systems like we’ve seen in the past, our grants program is here to support the community to make smart water choices.

“We know how much our community loves and values water.

“We’ve seen that in recent years through drought, as well as during persistent rain.

“No matter the climate, a Love Water Grant project is an opportunity to conserve our most precious resource for future generations,” said Mr Cleary.

Dudley Public School received almost $6,000 last year for its sustainability project, which allowed the school to connect a rainwater tank and install wicking beds to improve the water efficiency of its gardens.

The project also included a water-themed mural completed by a local Indigenous artist to enhance the school’s community spirit and connectedness with Indigenous culture.

Principal Chad Tsakissiris said the project provided students an opportunity to connect and understand the value of water.

“Hunter Water’s Love Water grant has helped to create a learning environment for students to engage with an environmental sustainability initiative, and the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding and respect for the importance of water in our school.

Applications are open until midnight, Tuesday 14 March.

Interested applicants are encouraged to head to www.hunterwater.com.au/grants for more information or to apply.

By Marian SAMPSON