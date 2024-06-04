68 Moira Parade, Hawks Nest is on the market with First National Real Estate



68 Moira Parade, Hawks Nest

Contact agent for price

DISCOVER the quintessential coastal charm at 68 Moira Parade, a delightful two-bedroom house nestled in the tranquil precinct of Hawks Nest.

This property presents a unique opportunity for holiday home seekers, astute investors, and developers eyeing a prime slice of real estate ripe for redevelopment.

Boasting a generous 1081 square metre block, the potential is as vast as the land itself.

The option for dual occupancy or subdivision into two separate entities exists, subject to council approval, offering a rare chance to capitalise on this expansive parcel of land.

The home itself features a modern kitchen, where culinary creativity can come to life, alongside a spacious loungeroom ideal for unwinding.

Entertaining is a breeze with a delightful dining area that seamlessly extends onto a charming back deck, hinting at al fresco dining under the Australian sky.

Additional attributes include a double lock-up garage providing ample storage and security.

With the possibility of water views from a second storey, envision the future as you sculpt the perfect holiday retreat or lucrative investment.

Situated at the tightly held end of Moira Parade, opportunities like this are scarce.

Inspections are by appointment only.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200.