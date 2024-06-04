5/32 Binda St, Hawks Nest is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties



5/32 Binda St, Hawks Nest

3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms/2 garages

32 BINDA Street offers a fantastic location just 350m from the main boat ramp in Hawks Nest and just over one kilometre from the town’s surf beach.

In a small complex of just six, apartment number 5 offers a spacious open floor plan with a large open covered balcony so you can enjoy the indoor/outdoor lifestyle the area calls for.

Freshly painted throughout, you will be surprised by the open plan living and dining spaces.

The updated kitchen is spacious, in keeping with the theme of this apartment, and offers plenty of bench space, cupboards, as well as having a walk-in pantry.

In this section of the complex there are only two units, meaning there are no common side walls.

Apart from the upper level, it is a stand-alone apartment.

Each of the three bedrooms are very large, all have built-in wardrobes, and the master comes with an ensuite bathroom.

The guest bathroom has a shower and vanity with a separate WC for convenience.

An internal laundry is large enough to offer extra storage space.

There are two lock up garages.

This is an extremely low maintenance option, well positioned and offers any owner a lock and forget option in this increasingly sought after coastal town.

Updates include new flooring including carpet, new ceiling fans, a new dishwasher, fresh paint throughout and two new china toilet suites.

This apartment complex is well positioned, spacious and perfect for families looking for a larger holiday home.

For more information contact Bryan Stevenson on 0419 384 569 or Ivy Stevenson on 0432 705 766.

