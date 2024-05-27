93 Wallawa Road, Nelson Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate



93 Wallawa Road, Nelson Bay

Price: $1,125,000

NESTLED on a quiet, in the heart of Nelson Bay, this stunning four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 93 Wallawa Road offers the perfect blend of old-world charm and modern convenience.

As you step inside, you’ll be captivated by the home’s timeless character, including an antique wooden fireplace in the formal lounge that sets the tone for a cosy and inviting atmosphere.

The open-concept living and dining areas flow seamlessly, providing ample space for both everyday living and entertaining guests.

The kitchen is a true delight, featuring a well-designed layout and high-quality appliances, making meal preparation a breeze.

Just off the kitchen/living room, you’ll find a massive covered outdoor area with a built-in BBQ, perfect for alfresco dining and relaxing with family and friends.

Retreat to the spacious master suite, complete with an en-suite bathroom, for a peaceful oasis.

The additional three bedrooms are generously sized, ensuring everyone in the family has their own comfortable space.

The home’s crowning jewel is the family rumpus room with its stunning raked ceilings, offering versatile living space that can be transformed into a home office, media room, or children’s playroom.

Completing the package is a double garage, providing ample storage and parking space.

Situated in a well-regarded area, this home is just a short distance from the pristine beaches, vibrant dining and shopping options, and top-rated schools that make Nelson Bay such a desirable destination.

This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Nelson Bay’s history.

Schedule a viewing today with Nelson Bay Real Estate to make this charming family home your own.