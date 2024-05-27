Fingal Beach SLSC host Sharkskin Inflatable Rescue Boat competition



YET another exciting sporting event took place at Fingal Bay last weekend.

Round 2 of the Sharkskin Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) Series Competition was hosted by Fingal Beach Surf Lifesaving Club (SLSC) during the 25-26 May weekend.

Fifteen teams consisting of over 300 competitors and support crew from all over New South Wales, including clubs from Kiama Downs to Forster, descended upon Fingal Bay to take part in an amazing display of maritime athletics not seen locally in recent times.

The adrenaline-filled, high speed action packed weekend displayed an array of talented and skilled young crews racing the inflatable boats along a carefully planned course in Fingal Bay with safety crews and support staff looking on, with family, friends and spectators packing the beach.

After successfully hosting the 2023 Interbranch Championships back in December, six months later eyes were turning back to Port Stephens for IRB racing, with some teams looking to consolidate impressive starts and others looking to take another step after the opening weekend in Collaroy a fortnight ago.

The Fingal Beach team had their first ever competition two weeks ago at Collaroy, and placed well in the U23 and Open Male events, giving the new team members well deserved kudos and confidence going into this event.

“Fingal is a great little club and we’re excited to be racing,” Fingal Beach competitor Adrian Futterleib said.

Michelle Edwards from Fingal SLSC said, ”We are so proud that our new team finished thirteenth overall out of the fifteen clubs that took part – excellent effort from everyone involved in this new venture.”

By Simon EKINS

