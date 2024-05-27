Wide World of Sports visits Hawks RLFC for Origin regional footage



IT WAS lights, camera, action when NBN/Nine Wide World Of Sport (WWOS) cameras visited the Myall River and Tea Gardens Hawks RLFC training at Myall Park on Thursday 23 May.

Footage taken from the evening included interviews with team leaders and players from across the club, as well as women’s tackle training action, and even interviews with a cohort of charismatic juniors.

NBN representatives on the ground explained the footage would find its way into nationally broadcast ‘State of Origin’ pre-game reels, starting next month, with this year’s focus being on the ‘grassroots’ of regional clubs and teams, and their love of footy.

The Hawks have seen some phenomenal growth this year, due mainly to an aggressive awareness campaign locally, and in surrounding towns.

“The Myall River and Tea Gardens Hawks combined have 200 members this year, with 130 in the juniors and 70 across men’s and women’s seniors,” Hawks President Aaron Neighbour told NOTA.

“That’s up from 70 total last year, with just 35 juniors in 2023.”

Ben Hanson, proprietor of the Hawks’ major sponsor, the Tea Gardens Hotel, was instrumental in bringing the WWOS crew to town, having worked in broadcasting himself.

“We are a proud sponsor,” Ben told NOTA.

“We are absolutely thrilled that NBN is here, it’s all about the club tonight.”

Underneath a giant full moon, all teams came to training, from the seniors right down to the littlies, representing eight competitive teams this year, all limbering up in the chilly darkness, preparing for a full weekend of games ahead.

One particularly charming group of U11s players were interviewed on who their favourite players were, and what they love about the NSW Origin team.

“Watching them smash Queensland!” they replied, one and all, displaying supreme, unwavering optimism.

“It’s awesome to have a team representing this town, everyone loves it and wants to play for our club,” Mariah Saunders told NOTA.

“Everyone’s like a family.”

Fixations on Latrell’s moustache notwithstanding, it certainly meant a lot for all teams to have national media coverage come to town.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

