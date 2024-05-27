Discover the power of volunteering at the Port Stephens Volunteer Expo



NEXT month’s Port Stephens Volunteer Expo will showcase the diverse range of volunteering opportunities available across the region.

The Expo will take place on Wednesday 26 June from 10am – 2pm at Nelson Bay Bowling and Recreation Club, bringing together a variety of charities, not-for-profits, and community organisations eager to share their inspiring missions and connect with passionate individuals.



“Are you looking to make a positive impact in your community, meet new people, and learn valuable skills?” said Emma Boundy from the Hunter Volunteer Centre.

“Whether you have just a few hours to spare or are seeking a long-term commitment, there’s something for everyone! “Volunteering is a rewarding experience that offers numerous benefits beyond making a difference in the lives of others.

“Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to connect directly with organisations, learn about diverse volunteering opportunities that match your interests and skills, and get inspired by the many ways you can make a positive impact.”

For more information contact events@hvc.org.au or call 02 4929 4424.