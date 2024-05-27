This week’s Positive Behaviour for Learning nominees!



THE Positive Behaviour for Learning Program award nominees this week are a well-deserving group of students who have shown positive attitudes within their school and wider communities.

Craig Partridge, Principal, Seaham Public School told News Of The Area, “Seaham Public School is proud to be part of a great community of schools where Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) is an integral part of creating a positive school culture.



“The whole Seaham school community follows our PBL values of being responsible, respectful learners.

“We recognise those that display these positive behaviours at school and in the wider Port Stephens community and we celebrate the impact this positive behaviour has on themselves and others,” he said.

This week’s nominees:

– Jeremiah was nominated for respectfully representing Irrawang Public School at the Raymond Terrace ANZAC Service.

He delivered an outstanding address on ANZAC Day to the community.

– Raymond Terrace Public School nominee Lexie was also nominated for her efforts to support the commemoration of ANZAC Day where her recital showed her respect and confidence.

Lexie helps lead the school community, and always does the right thing at the right time, confidently showing respect to everyone.

– Noah of Grahamstown Public School was nominated for consistently displaying the PBL values.

He is calm and sensible in all settings and regularly seeks opportunities to help his peers.

– Daniel was nominated for his outstanding job representing Irrawang High School at the recent Lions Youth of the Year competition, where he demonstrated the school’s PBL values.

Daniel was also named Public Speaker of the Year at the awards.

– Joanna of Hunter River High School was nominated for being a wonderful leader and teacher to younger students in the school’s cattle show team.

– Salt Ash Public School student Cora was nominated for always being responsible and respectful when representing her school in the community.

She showed great sportsmanship during PSSA netball and regularly supports younger students during Starstruck rehearsals.

– Joel of Medowie Public School was nominated for being an exceptional school student.

He always follows the school’s expectations and is a kind and fun friend.

He makes coming to school a happy place for everyone.

– Flynn of Seaham Public School was nominated for being an outstanding school leader who consistently follows the school’s PBL values of being a responsible, respectful learner.

At the school athletics carnival he was observed assisting during field events, supporting the teacher and organising equipment.

– Nils of Karuah Public School was nominated for always being a polite and well-mannered student.

Nils consistently shows kindness and friendliness towards his peers and is a true example of the Community PBL values of acting responsibly and respect.

By Marian SAMPSON