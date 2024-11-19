A decades long love affair with art



KADMIUM Art + Design Supplies is celebrating its second anniversary in Coffs Harbour this week.

However the journey to providing high quality art and design supplies began over 20 years ago when owner Jeremy West’s fascination with art led him to purchase Newtown Art Supplies in Sydney.

Growing up in a family of creatives, Mr West said he has always had a “great appreciation for artists and their work”.

“Being able to supply them with what they need to create is my way of supporting a craft I admire,” he said.

“There is nothing more fascinating to me than the process of creating and displaying art from start to finish.”

Mr West later expanded his business to include design supplies after identifying a need for architectural supplies for students that could not be purchased anywhere else in Australia.

From humble beginnings the business grew into a wholesale operation distributing top art supply brands like Caran d’Ache to Australian retailers.

After providing materials to high profile and Archibald Prize winning artists for two decades, Mr West decided to move to Coffs Harbour two years ago.

“Coffs Harbour now boasts to host the flagship store of Caran d’Ache Swiss-made products that Picasso used to create his masterpieces,” a Kadmium Art + Design Supplies spokesperson told NOTA.

“Kadmium has a workshop behind the store that manufactures canvas stretcher bars and stocks over 30 different types of linen and canvas used by world famous artists such as our very own local star Kim Healy.

“Kadmium had the pleasure of stretching and framing her work ‘Ngurra Jagun’ that is currently hanging in the NSW Parliament house.”

Mr West also supports the local creative community by donating to local art groups and offering discounts for members.