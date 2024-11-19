Surf legends and rising stars for Coffs Craft Carnival and Summer of Surf 5000



COFFS Harbour Surf Life Saving Club is abuzz with excitement as it prepares to host the 51st Craft Carnival this Saturday, featuring the prestigious Summer of Surf 5000 event.

With competitors from across the nation ready to take on the surf in Ironperson, Ski, Board, and Swim races, the event promises to be a showcase of skill, endurance, and sportsmanship.

Club President Dan Backhouse emphasised the significance of this year’s event:

“The Craft Carnival has always been a highlight of our calendar, but having the Summer of Surf 5000 included elevates the competition to another level.

“We’re expecting world-class performances right here on our shores,” he said.

Among the 20 clubs represented are Burleigh Heads Mowbray Park, Cooks Hill SLSC, Surfers Paradise SLSC, North Bondi SLSC, Manly LSC, Queenscliff SLSC, and the host club, Coffs Harbour SLSC; which all stand-out for their strong contingents.

Burleigh Heads Mowbray Park will field 52 competitors, including seasoned athletes like Tex Dixon and Carla Papac, along with rising stars in swim and Ironperson events.

Similarly, Cudgen Headland SLSC brings a line-up of versatile athletes ready to shine in the waves.

“Seeing clubs like BMD Northcliffe and Newport bringing such strong teams highlights the spirit of surf life saving,” Backhouse said.

“Their participation adds immense prestige to our carnival.”

Not to be over-shadowed, the host club has seventeen competitors gearing up for the challenges.

Standout participants include the club’s U15, U17 and Open athletes competing in Ski and Swim events.

The club’s masters athletes are also taking on Iron, Swim, Double Ski and Board events.

With the prestigious Open Mixed six-person Taplin relay being added to the program this year, the program will feature non-stop racing from 8am.

Backhouse speaks proudly of the local talent:

“We’re especially thrilled about the dedication of our local athletes.

“They’ve been training hard, and it’s inspiring to see them compete alongside some of the best in the country.”

The event is not just a competition but a celebration of surf culture.

“Beyond the fierce competition, it’s a chance for the community to come together, cheer for their teams, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere.”

Spectators can look forward to thrilling races, particularly in the Ironman and Ironwoman divisions, where national champions and upcoming athletes will vie for top honours in the Shaw and Partners, Summer of Surf 5000.

The carnival runs from 8am at Park Beach and entry is free.

By David Wigley

