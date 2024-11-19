Coffs car club hosts Khanacross final round



COFFS Harbour and District Sporting Car Club has held the final round of its Khanacross series, during another big Sunday of high-octane racing at the Raleigh Motorsports Complex.

A club spokesperson gave a recap of the sixth and final rounds of the series.

“The final round was run on Sunday, 17 November, and it was well-attended with 21 competitors on the day,” they said.

“There was a good field of seven ladies competing and the class was a closely fought affair with winner Christie Shaw just 0.56 seconds quicker than Catherine Summersell over the seven courses run on the day.

“Juniors, 12 years to 17 years old, were well-represented with eight in the class.

“Harvey Nicholson was class winner ahead of brothers James and Mathew Hurst.

“Paul Mountford, who was again too fast for the rest of the field, was the outright winner.

“Brothers Dallan and Liam Beard were second and third with only 0.16 seconds separating them over the day’s competition.”

The club’s last event of the year will be the tarmac “Super Sprint” on Sunday, 1 December.

There are multiple events planned for next year catering to with levels of skill and experience.

Contact the club through its Facebook page or website at coffscarclub.com.au.

By Aiden BURGESS

