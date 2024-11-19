Letter to the Editor: Weeds causing traffic concerns



DEAR News Of The Area,

WHO is responsible for slashing the weeds on the approaches to the roundabout at the corner of Stadium Drive and the Pacific Highway?

Council or the Transport Department?

I’m a short person driving a small car, and the weeds are so tall that I can’t see traffic entering the roundabout on my right unless I stop after clearing the weeds.

This is dangerous, because I usually have drivers directly behind me who probably have a better view, and would expect me to keep going, if they can see the traffic is clear.

Fix it.

Regards,

Lorraine DAVIES,

North Boambee Valley.