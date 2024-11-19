Protest against development gathers momentum at Sandy Beach



NORTHERN Beaches residents came out in numbers on Saturday 16 November to protest plans for a 113 lot residential subdivision at Ti-Tree Road, Sandy Beach.

The sentiment from rally attendees was that the 49.7 hectare site of the proposal, adjacent to Hearnes Lake, should be protected and preserved for posterity, not developed into low density housing.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Saturday’s gathering of 250 people brought together a broad range of concerned stakeholders in a renewed effort to defeat yet another proposal for development at the site.

Sydney-based developer Elite Constructions is currently awaiting determination of a development application (DA), having made numerous attempts to develop the land in recent years.

Protest organisers say the rally turnout was a reflection of the strong community sentiment towards the proposal.

Attendees carried placards saying “Don’t drown our village” and “Save Hearnes Lake”.

Ian Foskett, spokesperson for rally organisers Sandy Beach Action Group, expressed concerns over construction run-off.

“The 180,000 cubic metres of fill in the DA’s Environmental Impact Statement poses the grave threat of irreversible damage caused by run-off and the resultant sedimentation… impacting upon the ecology of the coastal floodplain and Hearnes Lake, including the Solitary Island Marine Reserve.”

On hand for proceedings were Garby Elder Deb Dootson and son Tony Dootson, who noted the gathering was held on traditional Gumbaynggirr land and offered a Welcome to Country.

They also spoke to the Aboriginal cultural significance and environmental values of the site and surrounding area.

“The record with these developments is not good,” Aunty Deb told News Of The Area.

“They invariably disrupt cultural values and degrade the environment, along established songlines and sites of significance as places of increase for fish, birds and other animals, putting stress on waterflows and waterways that otherwise give life.

“Healthy country means healthy people.”

The assembled were then addressed by a number of notable speakers such as former Deputy Mayor and Councillor Rod McKelvey.

Mr McKelvet, a passionate advocate for the environment for many years, spoke passionately in favour of preserving the site for biological diversity and future heritage.

Also present was local ecologist Maxine Rowley, who has been undertaking water testing in Hearnes Lake in collaboration with the City of Coffs Harbour, exploring the impacts of agricultural run-off on the estuary.

Ms Rowley highlighted the threat of urbanisation to the sensitive parcel of coastal forest and wetland.

Elite Constructions did not respond to News Of The Area’s request for comment.

By Kim SATCHELL

