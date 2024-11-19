Lifeguards honoured for Moonee Beach heroics



THREE City of Coffs Harbour lifeguards have been honoured for their courageous actions at a tragic incident at Moonee Beach where six people were swept out to sea.

Greg Hackfath, Hugo Craigan and Alex Swadling received Commendations at the Coffs/Clarence Police District Awards Ceremony at the Hub2 at Coffs Harbour on 14 November.



“It was a heart-breaking incident which most likely would have been even more so if not for the actions of the lifeguards,” City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Nikki Williams said.

Shortly after 6pm on 17 December 2018, emergency services were notified of a number of people in distress in the surf at Moonee, an unpatrolled beach.

Six people – including three teenagers – had apparently been caught in a strong rip.

Off-duty Coffs Harbour lifeguards used rescue boards during the operation, which was also attended by the Westpac helicopter.

“Mr Craigan, Mr Hackfath and Mr Swadling gathered vital information from the family members regarding missing persons lost in the water,” Police Acting Inspector Nicole Philp said.

“Without hesitation they entered the treacherous surf conditions… and located victims in the surf and brought them back to shore.

“Mr Craigan, Mr Hackfath and Mr Swadling are commended by the NSW Police Force for their courageous actions and tenacity as lifeguards without concern for their personal safety.”

Mr Craigan’s certificate of Commendation noted he had paddled more than 750m out to sea, battling heavy swells, high winds and fast flowing waters in his attempt to save a child.

“Mr Craigan’s heroic actions resulted in the safe return of the young girl,” the commendation read.

“Mr Craigan then assisted emergency services with the return of a male and commenced CPR.

“Despite their best efforts the male was unfortunately unable to be revived.”

Mr Swadling was also singled out for his “immediate and selfless actions” as he paddled far out to sea and assisted with the recovery of persons to the shoreline. Longtime City lifeguard Mr Hackfath was honoured after he managed to reach a male in the heaving waters who was non-responsive.

Mr Hackfath brought the man to shore, before continuing to patrol the beach for more than half an hour in a bid to save further life.

Three men drowned that night, and the courageous actions of emergency services saw the three teenagers survive.