Coffs Triathlon Club holds men’s race for ‘Movember’



COFFS Harbour Triathlon Club has held a special triathlon for a great cause.

The club held its first ever Men’s “Bring a Mate” Movember Triathlon at the Coffs Harbour Jetty on Sunday, 10 November.

All the proceeds went to Lifeline North Coast.

“Everyone got out there and did an amazing job,” a club spokesperson said.

“It was great to see so many first-time triathletes experiencing the fun of the sport and the supportive nature of our very special club.

“Thank you also to our volunteers and supporters for coming along to cheer them on.

“The day was all about shining a light on the importance of men’s mental and physical wellbeing and bringing together people in a fun and supportive environment.

“A big thank you to the guys who shared their own personal stories; let’s encourage everyone to keep talking and checking in.”

Coffs Harbour Triathlon Club welcomes athletes of all abilities to compete in the local club races, which are staged each fortnight during the triathlon season.

This runs from October to May, with regular club races held on Sundays at Coffs Harbour Jetty.

The club will be holding a Women’s Club Race on Sunday, 16 March.

By Aiden BURGESS