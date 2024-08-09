A feast for the eyes at Port Stephens Community Arts Centre



THE Port Stephens Community Arts Centre (PSCAC) has five new exhibitions running concurrently, providing an opportunity to witness first rate local artistry up close.

The first exhibition, Nautical Art, showcases captivating maritime-themed artworks featuring stunning seascapes, ships and marine life, invoking a sense of adventure and the timeless beauty of the ocean.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The second, Clay on the Wall, offers an array of ceramic masterpieces showcasing the versatility and creativity of pottery artistry in captivating and innovative ways.

The works of featured potter Meri Andric are also currently being showcased.

Another display comes courtesy of featured artist Jane Parker, who made Nelson Bay her home in 2010 after a decade in the bustling streets of Sydney.

Her mother, a Bay resident for 35 years, was an early member of the Arts Centre and a passionate ‘china painter’ and potter among various artistic pursuits.

Although new to watercolour painting, Jane has always had a keen eye for landscapes, houses and design.

The vivid colours and rich textures of the world around her have always sparked her creativity, inspiring her to explore different art styles to bring her visions to life.

Rounding out the exhibitions is a display from milliner and weaver Metta Henderson.

Metta is a distinguished hat maker and creative basket weaver whose artistry is deeply inspired by the natural beauty of local bush.

With a profound appreciation for natural, locally sourced fibres, she transforms raw materials into exquisite headwear and rustic baskets that celebrate both craftsmanship and the environment.

Her journey into hat making and native grass basket weaving began with a passion for sustainability and a love for the unique textures and qualities of natural fibres.

Metta meticulously selects materials from the surrounding bush and seashores where she walks, ensuring that every item is not only beautiful but also eco-friendly.

Her artworks have adorned many heads and homes, from local patrons to international clients.

Most works are tactile pieces.

Vision impaired people are encouraged to pick them up and enjoy them.

Meryl Miller of the Port Stephens Community Arts Centre told News Of The Area, “At present our gallery rooms have stunning displays, with some new items we haven’t had previously.

“Make sure you don’t miss out on having a good look in all the rooms.”

By Marian SAMPSON