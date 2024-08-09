Enhanced play spaces in use across Port Stephens



FOUR new play spaces are now open across Port Stephens, with another one on the way.

Mayor Ryan Palmer and Deputy Mayor Leah Anderson recently visited the newly completed play space at Taylor’s Beach.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“We’re committed to creating high-quality open spaces for both locals and visitors to enjoy, and our playgrounds are a major focus,” said Mayor Palmer.

“The new play spaces at Taylors Beach, Salamander Bay, Tanilba Bay, and Nelson Bay, along with the one soon to open in Raymond Terrace, all feature more accessible equipment that can be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of mobility,” he added.

Deputy Mayor Leah Anderson highlighted the importance of community feedback in designing these upgraded playgrounds.

“Through the design process, our community told us that their favourite play activities include climbing, swinging, sliding, imaginative/sensory play, and balancing,” Deputy Mayor Anderson said.

“We’ve incorporated these elements into the new equipment, along with modernising it and ensuring safety.

“These upgrades are a fantastic example of how we’re working hard to enhance the quality of our public spaces for everyone to enjoy,” she added.

Construction for a play space at Elkin Avenue, Heatherbrae is expected to begin in October 2024.